We Analyzed the Future Direction of Elastic N.V. (ESTC), Here is What We Found

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) went down by -3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.84. The company’s stock price has collected -22.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/22 that Confluent Launches New Connectors and On-Demand Scaling to Break Down Data Silos and Meet the Unpredictable Needs of Modern Business

Is It Worth Investing in Elastic N.V. (NYSE :ESTC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Elastic N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $162.75, which is $79.95 above the current price. ESTC currently public float of 74.28M and currently shorts hold a 9.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESTC was 1.38M shares.

ESTC’s Market Performance

ESTC stocks went down by -22.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.59% and a quarterly performance of -49.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Elastic N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.70% for ESTC stocks with a simple moving average of -39.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $125 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTC reach a price target of $156. The rating they have provided for ESTC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

ESTC Trading at -35.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -29.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC fell by -22.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.95. In addition, Elastic N.V. saw -30.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Moorjani Janesh, who sale 866 shares at the price of $122.87 back on Dec 09. After this action, Moorjani Janesh now owns 52,162 shares of Elastic N.V., valued at $106,405 using the latest closing price.

Garrett W.H. Baird, the SVP and General Counsel of Elastic N.V., sale 201 shares at $122.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Garrett W.H. Baird is holding 47,649 shares at $24,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.28 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V. stands at -21.27. The total capital return value is set at -27.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.39. Equity return is now at value -35.90, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V. (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.88. Total debt to assets is 2.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.