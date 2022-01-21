Wall Street Pummels Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) After Recent Earnings Report

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) went down by -6.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.35. The company’s stock price has collected -32.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/03/22 that Sarah Kauss and Jane Park Join Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Heliogen Inc. (NYSE :HLGN) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $19.00. Today, the average trading volume of HLGN was 448.47K shares.

HLGN’s Market Performance

HLGN stocks went down by -32.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.04% and a quarterly performance of -58.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.11% for Heliogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -51.56% for HLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -58.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLGN stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for HLGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HLGN in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $12 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

HLGN Trading at -56.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.38%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLGN fell by -32.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Heliogen Inc. saw -73.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.