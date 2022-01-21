Owens Corning (OC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.89. The company’s stock price has collected -3.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/02/21 that Owens Corning Raises Dividend to 35c >OC

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE :OC) Right Now?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OC is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Owens Corning declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

OC currently public float of 99.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OC was 974.00K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stocks went down by -3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.90% and a quarterly performance of 0.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Owens Corning. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.21% for OC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $122 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OC reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for OC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OC, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

OC Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.79. In addition, Owens Corning saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Sandri Marcio A, who sale 5,459 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Jan 14. After this action, Sandri Marcio A now owns 34,118 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $518,605 using the latest closing price.

Smith Gunner, the President, Roofing of Owens Corning, sale 8,500 shares at $91.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Smith Gunner is holding 17,072 shares at $781,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.69 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at -5.43. The total capital return value is set at 11.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.15. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 84.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.82. Total debt to assets is 34.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.