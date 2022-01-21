Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.57. The company’s stock price has collected 4.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Matador Resources Company Announces Promotions

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE :PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXD is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $234.97, which is $16.55 above the current price. PXD currently public float of 242.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXD was 2.03M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

PXD stocks went up by 4.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.53% and a quarterly performance of 13.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.54% for PXD stocks with a simple moving average of 30.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $234 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $216. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

PXD Trading at 15.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +20.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.35. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw 18.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from CHEATWOOD CHRIS J, who sale 8,235 shares at the price of $180.86 back on Dec 06. After this action, CHEATWOOD CHRIS J now owns 44,025 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $1,489,388 using the latest closing price.

Grillot Larry R., the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, sale 900 shares at $184.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Grillot Larry R. is holding 11,779 shares at $165,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.52 for the present operating margin

+10.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at -2.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.38. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.28. Total debt to assets is 16.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.