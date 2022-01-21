Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Matson Inc. (MATX)

Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) went up by 6.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.54. The company’s stock price has collected 4.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/22 that MATSON ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 4Q21 RESULTS, PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES 4Q21 EARNINGS CALL DATE

Is It Worth Investing in Matson Inc. (NYSE :MATX) Right Now?

Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MATX is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Matson Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.50, which is $4.54 above the current price. MATX currently public float of 41.42M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MATX was 274.20K shares.

MATX’s Market Performance

MATX stocks went up by 4.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.79% and a quarterly performance of 10.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Matson Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.00% for MATX stocks with a simple moving average of 20.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MATX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MATX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MATX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MATX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $70 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MATX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for MATX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to MATX, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

MATX Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATX rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.63. In addition, Matson Inc. saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATX starting from Forest Ronald J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $85.89 back on Jan 18. After this action, Forest Ronald J now owns 35,576 shares of Matson Inc., valued at $85,887 using the latest closing price.

Rolfe Rusty K, the EVP of Matson Inc., sale 5,232 shares at $80.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Rolfe Rusty K is holding 27,288 shares at $421,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+20.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matson Inc. stands at +8.10. The total capital return value is set at 12.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.31. Equity return is now at value 54.90, with 20.50 for asset returns.

Based on Matson Inc. (MATX), the company’s capital structure generated 104.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 33.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.