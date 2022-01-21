Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) went up by 9.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.10. The company’s stock price has collected 19.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/18/22 that Betterware de Mexico to Acquire JAFRA’s Operations in Mexico and the United States

Is It Worth Investing in Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ :BWMX) Right Now?

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.84 x from its present earnings ratio.

BWMX currently public float of 17.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWMX was 76.49K shares.

BWMX’s Market Performance

BWMX stocks went up by 19.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.77% and a quarterly performance of -29.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.45% for BWMX stocks with a simple moving average of -32.94% for the last 200 days.

BWMX Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares surge +18.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWMX rose by +19.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.17. In addition, Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. saw 14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BWMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.53 for the present operating margin

+54.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 152.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.01. Equity return is now at value 131.60, with 33.40 for asset returns.

Based on Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX), the company’s capital structure generated 70.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.51. Total debt to assets is 14.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.40 and the total asset turnover is 2.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.