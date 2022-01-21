KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) went up by 4.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s stock price has collected 17.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KLXE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLXE is at 2.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is -$0.64 below the current price. KLXE currently public float of 3.56M and currently shorts hold a 40.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLXE was 366.72K shares.

KLXE’s Market Performance

KLXE stocks went up by 17.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.27% and a quarterly performance of 7.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.74% for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.47% for KLXE stocks with a simple moving average of -24.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLXE

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KLXE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

KLXE Trading at 33.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares surge +57.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE rose by +17.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. saw 65.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from Bouthillette Max, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Dec 30. After this action, Bouthillette Max now owns 68,812 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., valued at $6,100 using the latest closing price.

Bouthillette Max, the See Remarks of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., sale 14,975 shares at $3.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Bouthillette Max is holding 70,812 shares at $46,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.63 for the present operating margin

-12.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stands at -120.01. The total capital return value is set at -22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.51.

Based on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE), the company’s capital structure generated 779.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.63. Total debt to assets is 68.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 773.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.