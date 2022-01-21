Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)?

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) went down by -3.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s stock price has collected -8.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Oxbryta(R) (voxelotor) Tablets for Oral Suspension, A New Dispersible Tablet Dosage Form, Now Available for Patients with Sickle Cell Disease in the United States

Is It Worth Investing in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GBT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBT is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.32, which is $41.51 above the current price. GBT currently public float of 58.53M and currently shorts hold a 14.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBT was 1.57M shares.

GBT’s Market Performance

GBT stocks went down by -8.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.30% and a quarterly performance of -10.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.30% for GBT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBT

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBT reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for GBT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to GBT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

GBT Trading at -10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBT fell by -8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.32. In addition, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. saw -8.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBT starting from Morrison Scott W, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $30.21 back on Sep 09. After this action, Morrison Scott W now owns 3,037 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., valued at $145,003 using the latest closing price.

Svoronos Dawn, the Director of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,609 shares at $36.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Svoronos Dawn is holding 3,684 shares at $58,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-197.21 for the present operating margin

+89.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stands at -199.96. The total capital return value is set at -35.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.17. Equity return is now at value -79.00, with -42.70 for asset returns.

Based on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.88. Total debt to assets is 32.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.