Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Brunswick Corporation (BC)?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.62. The company’s stock price has collected -10.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/18/22 that THOR INDUSTRIES SIGNS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH TECHNEXUS VENTURE COLLABORATIVE TO IDENTIFY STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES AND DRIVE MARGIN IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES

Is It Worth Investing in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE :BC) Right Now?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BC is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Brunswick Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.85, which is $36.72 above the current price. BC currently public float of 76.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BC was 583.01K shares.

BC’s Market Performance

BC stocks went down by -10.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.25% and a quarterly performance of -10.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Brunswick Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.19% for BC stocks with a simple moving average of -14.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $115 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BC reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for BC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 14th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BC, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

BC Trading at -13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC fell by -16.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.46. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw -13.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from Preisser Brenna, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $102.75 back on Aug 17. After this action, Preisser Brenna now owns 36,615 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $102,750 using the latest closing price.

Dekker Christopher F, the V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY of Brunswick Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $91.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Dekker Christopher F is holding 40,657 shares at $321,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brunswick Corporation stands at +8.62. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.21. Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Brunswick Corporation (BC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.