Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)?

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.59. The company’s stock price has collected -4.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/21 that Arco Announces Closing of US$150 Million Investment from Dragoneer and General Atlantic

Is It Worth Investing in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ :ARCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCE is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Arco Platform Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.96, which is $12.76 above the current price. ARCE currently public float of 28.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCE was 295.16K shares.

ARCE’s Market Performance

ARCE stocks went down by -4.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.43% and a quarterly performance of 4.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Arco Platform Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.78% for ARCE stocks with a simple moving average of -20.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCE

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCE reach a price target of $32.50. The rating they have provided for ARCE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 06th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ARCE, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

ARCE Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCE fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.50. In addition, Arco Platform Limited saw -8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.75 for the present operating margin

+68.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arco Platform Limited stands at +1.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.75. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Arco Platform Limited (ARCE), the company’s capital structure generated 15.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.60. Total debt to assets is 7.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.