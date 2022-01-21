Here’s How Your Trade TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA) Aggressively Right Now

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :TCVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TCV Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of TCVA was 108.76K shares.

TCVA’s Market Performance

TCVA stocks went down by -0.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.22% and a quarterly performance of -1.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.47% for TCV Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.99% for TCVA stocks with a simple moving average of -2.45% for the last 200 days.

TCVA Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.34%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCVA fell by -0.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, TCV Acquisition Corp. saw -1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.