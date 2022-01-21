HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) went up by 12.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.78. The company’s stock price has collected 0.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that HCW Biologics Inc. Announces its Lead Product Candidate Shown to Augment Anti-Tumor Activity and Reduce Side Effects of Chemotherapy Regimens

Is It Worth Investing in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :HCWB) Right Now?

HCWB currently public float of 8.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCWB was 3.00M shares.

HCWB’s Market Performance

HCWB stocks went up by 0.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.92% and a quarterly performance of -15.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.66% for HCW Biologics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.81% for HCWB stocks with a simple moving average of -31.95% for the last 200 days.

HCWB Trading at -10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCWB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, as shares sank -6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCWB rose by +0.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, HCW Biologics Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCWB starting from Jiao Jin-an, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.42 back on Dec 06. After this action, Jiao Jin-an now owns 30,571 shares of HCW Biologics Inc., valued at $24,150 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCWB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HCW Biologics Inc. stands at -141.53. The total capital return value is set at -48.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.60.

Based on HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.14.