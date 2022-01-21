Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SVB Financial Group (SIVB)?

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) went down by -4.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $763.22. The company’s stock price has collected -12.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that SVB FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Is It Worth Investing in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ :SIVB) Right Now?

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIVB is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for SVB Financial Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $841.48, which is $224.76 above the current price. SIVB currently public float of 58.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIVB was 350.20K shares.

SIVB’s Market Performance

SIVB stocks went down by -12.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.62% and a quarterly performance of -8.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for SVB Financial Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.86% for SIVB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIVB stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SIVB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIVB in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $700 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIVB reach a price target of $985. The rating they have provided for SIVB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

SIVB Trading at -12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIVB fell by -16.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $689.64. In addition, SVB Financial Group saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIVB starting from Cox Philip C, who sale 5,205 shares at the price of $721.39 back on Jan 10. After this action, Cox Philip C now owns 6,773 shares of SVB Financial Group, valued at $3,754,835 using the latest closing price.

DRAPER MICHELLE, the Chief Marketing Officer of SVB Financial Group, sale 268 shares at $683.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that DRAPER MICHELLE is holding 3,429 shares at $183,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SVB Financial Group stands at +30.46. The total capital return value is set at 20.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.86. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on SVB Financial Group (SIVB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.03. Total debt to assets is 0.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.