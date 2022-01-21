Can Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Remain Competitive?

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went down by -10.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.53. The company’s stock price has collected -12.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/22 that Lightning eMotors Provides Electric Powertrain for Winnebago Industries’ First All-Electric Concept Motorhome

Is It Worth Investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE :WGO) Right Now?

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WGO is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Winnebago Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WGO currently public float of 31.93M and currently shorts hold a 12.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WGO was 614.25K shares.

WGO’s Market Performance

WGO stocks went down by -12.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.39% and a quarterly performance of -7.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for Winnebago Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.34% for WGO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WGO

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to WGO, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

WGO Trading at -10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGO fell by -12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.69. In addition, Winnebago Industries Inc. saw -13.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGO starting from Blase Maria Favlana, who purchase 364 shares at the price of $66.08 back on Oct 28. After this action, Blase Maria Favlana now owns 9,981 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc., valued at $24,053 using the latest closing price.

Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan, the SVP-Business Development of Winnebago Industries Inc., sale 746 shares at $74.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan is holding 17,054 shares at $55,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGO

Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 16.00 for asset returns.