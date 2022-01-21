Can Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Remain Competitive?

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) went down by -7.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s stock price has collected -15.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Ontrak Announces Behavioral Health Industry Leading End To End AI Services Across Entire Care Journey

Is It Worth Investing in Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ :OTRK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTRK is at 2.09.

OTRK currently public float of 9.23M and currently shorts hold a 26.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTRK was 1.26M shares.

OTRK’s Market Performance

OTRK stocks went down by -15.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.38% and a quarterly performance of -59.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.35% for Ontrak Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.36% for OTRK stocks with a simple moving average of -79.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTRK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for OTRK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

OTRK Trading at -40.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares sank -43.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK fell by -15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Ontrak Inc. saw -40.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTRK starting from PEIZER TERREN S, who sale 13,567 shares at the price of $10.23 back on Sep 28. After this action, PEIZER TERREN S now owns 9,114,155 shares of Ontrak Inc., valued at $138,767 using the latest closing price.

PEIZER TERREN S, the Executive Chairman of Ontrak Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $10.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that PEIZER TERREN S is holding 9,127,722 shares at $152,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Equity return is now at value -49.90, with -21.20 for asset returns.