Buy or Sell Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) went up by 8.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/22 that Diamond Equity Research Issues Update on Blue Star Foods Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ :BSFC) Right Now?

BSFC currently public float of 9.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSFC was 63.81K shares.

BSFC’s Market Performance

BSFC stocks went up by 2.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.32% and a quarterly performance of -75.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.38% for Blue Star Foods Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.04% for BSFC stocks with a simple moving average of -52.45% for the last 200 days.

BSFC Trading at -24.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.68%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC rose by +2.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7993. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp. saw 16.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Guzy Jeffrey J, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Jun 23. After this action, Guzy Jeffrey J now owns 12,500 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Equity return is now at value -46.50, with -13.00 for asset returns.