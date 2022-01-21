A Lesson to Learn: SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) went down by -7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.88. The company’s stock price has collected -8.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that SharpLink Gaming Acquires FourCubed, Owner of the Industry’s Leading iGaming and Affiliate Marketing Network Comprised of Over 12,000 Sub-Affiliates

Is It Worth Investing in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ :SBET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBET is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SBET currently public float of 4.55M and currently shorts hold a 5.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBET was 907.61K shares.

SBET’s Market Performance

SBET stocks went down by -8.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.16% and a quarterly performance of -54.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.31% for SharpLink Gaming Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.07% for SBET stocks with a simple moving average of -62.03% for the last 200 days.

SBET Trading at -30.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares sank -17.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBET fell by -8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2475. In addition, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. saw -29.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.86 for the present operating margin

+55.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. stands at -44.25. The total capital return value is set at -15.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.37. Equity return is now at value -92.90, with -36.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.