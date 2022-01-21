A Lesson to Learn: Knowles Corporation (KN)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) went down by -1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.81. The company’s stock price has collected -5.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/22 that Knowles to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 9, 2022; Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Attendance

Is It Worth Investing in Knowles Corporation (NYSE :KN) Right Now?

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KN is at 1.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KN currently public float of 90.35M and currently shorts hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KN was 986.16K shares.

KN’s Market Performance

KN stocks went down by -5.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.32% and a quarterly performance of 11.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.51% for Knowles Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.99% for KN stocks with a simple moving average of 7.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KN

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KN reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for KN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to KN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

KN Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KN fell by -5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, Knowles Corporation saw -6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KN starting from Niew Jeffrey, who sale 106,383 shares at the price of $23.50 back on Jan 03. After this action, Niew Jeffrey now owns 420,381 shares of Knowles Corporation, valued at $2,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Anderson John S., the Senior Vice President & CFO of Knowles Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $22.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Anderson John S. is holding 102,792 shares at $1,100,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KN

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.