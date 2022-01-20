Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) went down by -4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/03/22 that Wheels Up Announces Stevens J. Sainte-Rose as Chief People Officer and Expansion of President and Chief Marketing Officer Roles

Is It Worth Investing in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE :UP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Wheels Up Experience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.60, which is $6.98 above the current price. UP currently public float of 171.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UP was 2.59M shares.

UP’s Market Performance

UP stocks went down by -8.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.47% and a quarterly performance of -43.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for Wheels Up Experience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.26% for UP stocks with a simple moving average of -50.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UP stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for UP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for UP in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $16 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UP reach a price target of $5.90. The rating they have provided for UP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to UP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

UP Trading at -19.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc. saw -16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UP starting from Adelman David J., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $4.90 back on Nov 18. After this action, Adelman David J. now owns 400,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc., valued at $490,000 using the latest closing price.

Adelman David J., the Director of Wheels Up Experience Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $5.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Adelman David J. is holding 300,000 shares at $556,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -20.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.