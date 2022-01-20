Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Just Got Our Attention

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went down by -3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.85. The company’s stock price has collected -3.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/22 that Ken Ho Joins Synovus as Chief Analytics Officer

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE :SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.73, which is $5.61 above the current price. SNV currently public float of 143.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNV was 873.42K shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV stocks went down by -3.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.99% and a quarterly performance of 6.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Synovus Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.35% for SNV stocks with a simple moving average of 11.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $56 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SNV, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

SNV Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +14.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.14. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw 6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Stelling Kessel D, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $49.74 back on Jan 04. After this action, Stelling Kessel D now owns 166,993 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $2,487,000 using the latest closing price.

HOLLADAY MARK G, the EVP & Chief Risk Officer of Synovus Financial Corp., sale 1,500 shares at $46.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HOLLADAY MARK G is holding 53,799 shares at $69,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +16.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.68. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 27.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.79. Total debt to assets is 2.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.