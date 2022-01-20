SLM Corporation (SLM) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went down by -6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.40. The company’s stock price has collected -7.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Sallie Mae Awards Nearly $250,000 in Scholarships to Help High School Seniors Access Higher Education

Is It Worth Investing in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ :SLM) Right Now?

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLM is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for SLM Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.38, which is $5.37 above the current price. SLM currently public float of 291.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLM was 2.03M shares.

SLM’s Market Performance

SLM stocks went down by -7.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.39% and a quarterly performance of 7.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for SLM Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.07% for SLM stocks with a simple moving average of -0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $20 based on the research report published on January 29th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLM reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SLM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLM, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

SLM Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.79. In addition, SLM Corporation saw -3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLM starting from Jafarieh Nicolas, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $18.90 back on Aug 03. After this action, Jafarieh Nicolas now owns 84,113 shares of SLM Corporation, valued at $122,850 using the latest closing price.

Franke Mary Carter Warren, the Director of SLM Corporation, purchase 7,000 shares at $15.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Franke Mary Carter Warren is holding 7,000 shares at $105,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.93 for the present operating margin

+82.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corporation stands at +38.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return is now at value 59.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on SLM Corporation (SLM), the company’s capital structure generated 202.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.94. Total debt to assets is 16.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.