Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) went down by -3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.69. The company’s stock price has collected -7.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Quanta Services to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE :PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PWR is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Quanta Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $136.19, which is $34.03 above the current price. PWR currently public float of 141.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWR was 989.99K shares.

PWR’s Market Performance

PWR stocks went down by -7.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.15% and a quarterly performance of -9.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Quanta Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.71% for PWR stocks with a simple moving average of -1.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $138 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWR reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for PWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PWR, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

PWR Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR fell by -7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.43. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw -10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from Probst James Redgie, who sale 16,100 shares at the price of $122.10 back on Nov 29. After this action, Probst James Redgie now owns 57,595 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $1,965,810 using the latest closing price.

FRIED BERNARD, the Director of Quanta Services Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $115.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that FRIED BERNARD is holding 14,747 shares at $1,157,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+14.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services Inc. stands at +3.98. The total capital return value is set at 11.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.93. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.06. Total debt to assets is 17.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.