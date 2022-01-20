Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Asana Inc. (ASAN)?

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s stock price has collected -19.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE :ASAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Asana Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.31, which is $36.0 above the current price. ASAN currently public float of 74.21M and currently shorts hold a 11.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASAN was 3.64M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN stocks went down by -19.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.99% and a quarterly performance of -58.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.51% for Asana Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.05% for ASAN stocks with a simple moving average of -29.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $100 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ASAN, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

ASAN Trading at -40.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -30.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.81. In addition, Asana Inc. saw -28.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Moskovitz Dustin A., who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $61.32 back on Jan 14. After this action, Moskovitz Dustin A. now owns 12,839,676 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $15,329,144 using the latest closing price.

Moskovitz Dustin A., the President, CEO, & Chair of Asana Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $64.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Moskovitz Dustin A. is holding 12,589,676 shares at $32,348,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.34 for the present operating margin

+87.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -93.26. The total capital return value is set at -38.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.92. Equity return is now at value -222.90, with -35.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.