Is TaskUs Inc. (TASK) a Keeper?

TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) went down by -13.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.49. The company's stock price has collected -25.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ :TASK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for TaskUs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.29, which is $39.64 above the current price. TASK currently public float of 27.08M and currently shorts hold a 11.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TASK was 1.32M shares.

TASK’s Market Performance

TASK stocks went down by -25.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.56% and a quarterly performance of -47.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for TaskUs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.60% for TASK stocks with a simple moving average of -37.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TASK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TASK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TASK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TASK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TASK reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for TASK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TASK, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

TASK Trading at -37.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TASK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares sank -36.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TASK fell by -32.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.44. In addition, TaskUs Inc. saw -34.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TASK starting from BCP FC Aggregator L.P., who sale 8,127,882 shares at the price of $61.44 back on Oct 25. After this action, BCP FC Aggregator L.P. now owns 0 shares of TaskUs Inc., valued at $499,346,997 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the 10% Owner of TaskUs Inc., sale 8,127,882 shares at $61.44 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 0 shares at $499,346,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TASK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.51 for the present operating margin

+35.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for TaskUs Inc. stands at +7.22. The total capital return value is set at 10.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66.

Based on TaskUs Inc. (TASK), the company’s capital structure generated 73.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.21. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.28.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.