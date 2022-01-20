Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went up by 3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $240.14. The company’s stock price has collected -3.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Quotient to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 9, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE :DG) Right Now?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DG is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Dollar General Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $245.79, which is $27.44 above the current price. DG currently public float of 231.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DG was 1.72M shares.

DG’s Market Performance

DG stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.15% and a quarterly performance of 2.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Dollar General Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.66% for DG stocks with a simple moving average of 0.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $225 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DG reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for DG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DG, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

DG Trading at -2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.27. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw -6.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from ELLIOTT ANITA C, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $226.15 back on Dec 15. After this action, ELLIOTT ANITA C now owns 14,546 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $1,130,734 using the latest closing price.

FILIKRUSHEL PATRICIA, the Director of Dollar General Corporation, sale 876 shares at $222.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that FILIKRUSHEL PATRICIA is holding 18,517 shares at $194,769 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.54 for the present operating margin

+31.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +7.87. The total capital return value is set at 18.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.50. Equity return is now at value 38.70, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corporation (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 204.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.11. Total debt to assets is 47.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 403.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.