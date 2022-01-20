Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s stock price has collected -15.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that TG Therapeutics to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TGTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGTX is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.63, which is $34.37 above the current price. TGTX currently public float of 120.38M and currently shorts hold a 12.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGTX was 1.85M shares.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TGTX stocks went down by -15.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.88% and a quarterly performance of -55.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for TG Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.98% for TGTX stocks with a simple moving average of -54.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGTX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TGTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TGTX, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

TGTX Trading at -31.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -18.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX fell by -15.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.65. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc. saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from WEISS MICHAEL S, who sale 30,671 shares at the price of $18.31 back on Jan 05. After this action, WEISS MICHAEL S now owns 10,988,021 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc., valued at $561,586 using the latest closing price.

Power Sean A, the CFO, Secretary and Treasurer of TG Therapeutics Inc., sale 9,653 shares at $18.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Power Sean A is holding 568,483 shares at $176,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -66.40 for asset returns.