Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that QIAGEN N.V. to release results for Q4 2021 and Full-Year of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE :QGEN) Right Now?

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QGEN is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for QIAGEN N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.16, which is $9.09 above the current price. QGEN currently public float of 229.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QGEN was 826.03K shares.

QGEN’s Market Performance

QGEN stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.54% and a quarterly performance of -5.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for QIAGEN N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.60% for QGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -3.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QGEN reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for QGEN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

QGEN Trading at -7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.45. In addition, QIAGEN N.V. saw -10.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.74 for the present operating margin

+64.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for QIAGEN N.V. stands at +19.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.20. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 72.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.07. Total debt to assets is 34.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.