Here’s Our Rant About Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) went up by 3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.54. The company’s stock price has collected 3.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/22 that SEE to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and 2022 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE :SEE) Right Now?

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEE is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Sealed Air Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.50, which is $0.29 above the current price. SEE currently public float of 147.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEE was 793.65K shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

SEE stocks went up by 3.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.20% and a quarterly performance of 18.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for Sealed Air Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.31% for SEE stocks with a simple moving average of 16.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $72 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SEE, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

SEE Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.67. In addition, Sealed Air Corporation saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.71 for the present operating margin

+32.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corporation stands at +9.87. The total capital return value is set at 21.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.86. Equity return is now at value 377.90, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 2,225.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.70. Total debt to assets is 63.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,193.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.