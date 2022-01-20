Here’s Our Rant About Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.80. The company’s stock price has collected -9.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Thinking about buying stock in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Carnival Corp, Oragenics, NLS Pharmaceutics, or BP?

Is It Worth Investing in Oragenics Inc. (AMEX :OGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OGEN is at 0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

OGEN currently public float of 114.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OGEN was 3.39M shares.

OGEN’s Market Performance

OGEN stocks went down by -9.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.13% and a quarterly performance of -21.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.82% for Oragenics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.05% for OGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -27.02% for the last 200 days.

OGEN Trading at -9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGEN fell by -9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4874. In addition, Oragenics Inc. saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGEN starting from KOSKI ROBERT C, who purchase 799,100 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Dec 31. After this action, KOSKI ROBERT C now owns 1,776,483 shares of Oragenics Inc., valued at $378,773 using the latest closing price.

KOSKI ROBERT C, the Director of Oragenics Inc., purchase 200,900 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that KOSKI ROBERT C is holding 977,383 shares at $90,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGEN

The total capital return value is set at -148.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.00. Equity return is now at value -72.00, with -58.30 for asset returns.

Based on Oragenics Inc. (OGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.07. Total debt to assets is 4.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.40.