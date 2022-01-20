Here’s Our Rant About Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) went up by 11.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Gatos Silver Reports Record Production Performance During Fourth Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE :GATO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Gatos Silver Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.20, which is $4.05 above the current price. GATO currently public float of 46.59M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GATO was 681.06K shares.

GATO’s Market Performance

GATO stocks went up by 10.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.60% and a quarterly performance of -6.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Gatos Silver Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.04% for GATO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GATO reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for GATO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

GATO Trading at -1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO rose by +10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw 9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATO starting from Orr Stephen A., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.53 back on Aug 18. After this action, Orr Stephen A. now owns 8,000 shares of Gatos Silver Inc., valued at $100,240 using the latest closing price.

Electrum Silver US LLC, the 10% Owner of Gatos Silver Inc., sale 80,337 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Electrum Silver US LLC is holding 4,109,704 shares at $1,124,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -4.10 for asset returns.