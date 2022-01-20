Can Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Remain Competitive?

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) went down by -13.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.39. The company’s stock price has collected -25.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Solo Brands, Inc Raises Full-Year 2021 Revenue and EBITDA Guidance Ahead of Participation in ICR Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE :DTC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Solo Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.17, which is $14.53 above the current price. DTC currently public float of 60.88M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTC was 889.50K shares.

DTC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.70% for Solo Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.31% for DTC stocks with a simple moving average of -29.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DTC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DTC, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

DTC Trading at -28.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.60%, as shares sank -17.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTC fell by -25.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.07. In addition, Solo Brands Inc. saw -24.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTC starting from Merris John, who purchase 14,126 shares at the price of $14.12 back on Dec 14. After this action, Merris John now owns 14,126 shares of Solo Brands Inc., valued at $199,459 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.33 for the present operating margin

+60.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solo Brands Inc. stands at -18.14. The total capital return value is set at -8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.63.

Based on Solo Brands Inc. (DTC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.09. Total debt to assets is 13.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 49.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.