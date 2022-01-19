Wall Street Pummels Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) After Recent Earnings Report

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went down by -8.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.31. The company’s stock price has collected -11.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that ENGIE Commissions Final Project in 2.3 GW U.S. Renewables Portfolio Jointly Owned with Hannon Armstrong

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE :HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HASI is at 1.86.

HASI currently public float of 82.68M and currently shorts hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HASI was 466.38K shares.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI stocks went down by -11.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.28% and a quarterly performance of -25.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.50% for HASI stocks with a simple moving average of -23.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $65 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to HASI, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

HASI Trading at -24.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -18.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI fell by -11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.60. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw -20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Eckel Jeffrey, who sale 63,333 shares at the price of $61.68 back on Nov 10. After this action, Eckel Jeffrey now owns 67,661 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $3,906,437 using the latest closing price.

McMahon Daniel K., the EVP of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $63.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that McMahon Daniel K. is holding 108,625 shares at $1,269,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.