Wall Street Pummels Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) After Recent Earnings Report

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.13. The company’s stock price has collected -5.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that Atlas Air Worldwide Orders Four New Boeing 777 Freighters

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AAWW) Right Now?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAWW is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.57, which is $24.87 above the current price. AAWW currently public float of 27.19M and currently shorts hold a 17.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAWW was 539.91K shares.

AAWW’s Market Performance

AAWW stocks went down by -5.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.61% and a quarterly performance of 2.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.15% for AAWW stocks with a simple moving average of 4.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAWW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AAWW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAWW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $90 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAWW reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for AAWW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

AAWW Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAWW fell by -7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.47. In addition, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw -13.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAWW starting from Steen Michael, who sale 6,688 shares at the price of $87.50 back on Jan 12. After this action, Steen Michael now owns 68,451 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $585,200 using the latest closing price.

Kokas Adam Richard, the EVP, GC & Secty. of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., sale 10,348 shares at $95.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Kokas Adam Richard is holding 21,954 shares at $983,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.78 for the present operating margin

+22.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at +11.22. The total capital return value is set at 10.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW), the company’s capital structure generated 123.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.28. Total debt to assets is 46.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.