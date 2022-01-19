The Chart for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went down by -4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.17. The company’s stock price has collected -7.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 on Feb. 15, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ZI) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 724.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.12, which is $34.3 above the current price. ZI currently public float of 214.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZI was 4.47M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI stocks went down by -7.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.82% and a quarterly performance of -27.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.55% for ZI stocks with a simple moving average of -14.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ZI, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

ZI Trading at -24.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -21.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.07. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -23.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who sale 19,814 shares at the price of $57.72 back on Jan 12. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 44,241,982 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $1,143,705 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 19,814 shares at $57.72 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 44,241,982 shares at $1,143,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.58 for the present operating margin

+73.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 156.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.94. Total debt to assets is 33.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.