The Chart for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) went down by -3.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.44. The company’s stock price has collected -4.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Venus Concept Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance of Venus BlissMAX for Non-Invasive Lipolysis of the Abdomen and Flanks, Cellulite Reduction and Muscle Conditioning

Is It Worth Investing in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ :VERO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERO is at 2.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.45, which is $3.58 above the current price. VERO currently public float of 50.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERO was 315.87K shares.

VERO’s Market Performance

VERO stocks went down by -4.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.10% and a quarterly performance of -13.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.36% for Venus Concept Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.50% for VERO stocks with a simple moving average of -17.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VERO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VERO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VERO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

VERO Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares surge +20.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERO fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8073. In addition, Venus Concept Inc. saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERO starting from PORTARO ROSS, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Dec 16. After this action, PORTARO ROSS now owns 50,000 shares of Venus Concept Inc., valued at $27,000 using the latest closing price.

BARRY RICHARD SCOTT, the Director of Venus Concept Inc., purchase 3,920,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that BARRY RICHARD SCOTT is holding 16,337,856 shares at $4,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERO

Equity return is now at value -91.10, with -22.40 for asset returns.