The Chart for Exscientia plc (EXAI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.38. The company’s stock price has collected 7.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Professor Charlotte Deane Joins Exscientia as Chief Scientist of Biologics AI

Is It Worth Investing in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ :EXAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Exscientia plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.21, which is $7.15 above the current price. EXAI currently public float of 13.85M and currently shorts hold a 6.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXAI was 91.66K shares.

EXAI’s Market Performance

EXAI stocks went up by 7.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.62% and a quarterly performance of 8.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.46% for Exscientia plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.51% for EXAI stocks with a simple moving average of 10.02% for the last 200 days.

EXAI Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares surge +17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI rose by +19.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.45. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.