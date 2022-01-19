Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Outbrain Inc. (OB)

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Outbrain Partners with Vivo to Provide Recommendations Across Browser Newsfeeds

Is It Worth Investing in Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ :OB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Outbrain Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $11.02 above the current price. OB currently public float of 46.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OB was 93.41K shares.

OB’s Market Performance

OB stocks went down by -0.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.65% and a quarterly performance of -13.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for Outbrain Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.81% for OB stocks with a simple moving average of -13.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for OB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 18th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to OB, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

OB Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OB fell by -6.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Outbrain Inc. saw 1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.33 for the present operating margin

+21.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outbrain Inc. stands at +0.57. The total capital return value is set at 12.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.61.

Based on Outbrain Inc. (OB), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 2.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.