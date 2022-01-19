Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) went up by 1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.38. The company’s stock price has collected 8.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ :PAA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAA is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $2.56 above the current price. PAA currently public float of 464.03M and currently shorts hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAA was 3.79M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA stocks went up by 8.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.09% and a quarterly performance of -0.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Plains All American Pipeline L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.24% for PAA stocks with a simple moving average of 9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

PAA Trading at 12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +22.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.30 for asset returns.