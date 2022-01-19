Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) went down by -6.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.25. The company’s stock price has collected -8.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/10/21 that GCP, Cricut See Activist Action

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE :HYLN) Right Now?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.90 x from its present earnings ratio.

HYLN currently public float of 114.03M and currently shorts hold a 16.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYLN was 2.64M shares.

HYLN’s Market Performance

HYLN stocks went down by -8.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.06% and a quarterly performance of -35.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for Hyliion Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.51% for HYLN stocks with a simple moving average of -43.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYLN reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for HYLN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to HYLN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

HYLN Trading at -25.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -20.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -20.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from KNIGHT ROBERT M JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.15 back on Dec 16. After this action, KNIGHT ROBERT M JR now owns 20,000 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $61,481 using the latest closing price.

GALLAGHER DENNIS M., the Chief Operating Officer of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 2,021 shares at $6.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that GALLAGHER DENNIS M. is holding 95,988 shares at $13,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Equity return is now at value 42.70, with 41.40 for asset returns.