Here’s Our Rant About Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went down by -4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Antero Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE :AR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AR is at 4.29.

AR currently public float of 273.36M and currently shorts hold a 7.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AR was 6.23M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.83% and a quarterly performance of -2.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 172.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for Antero Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.07% for AR stocks with a simple moving average of 25.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $28 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

AR Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.57. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw 9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Keenan W Howard JR, who sale 236,371 shares at the price of $18.71 back on Nov 23. After this action, Keenan W Howard JR now owns 7,747,952 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $4,423,258 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 179,027 shares at $18.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 7,984,323 shares at $3,304,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Equity return is now at value -18.60, with -7.80 for asset returns.