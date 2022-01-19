Here’s How Your Trade Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Aggressively Right Now

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $572.67. The company’s stock price has collected -3.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/22 that Check Point Stock Spikes as Raymond James Turns Bullish on 2022 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :PANW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PANW is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 29 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $621.09, which is $112.01 above the current price. PANW currently public float of 96.70M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PANW was 1.39M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW stocks went down by -3.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.07% and a quarterly performance of -2.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for Palo Alto Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.44% for PANW stocks with a simple moving average of 14.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $700 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $630, previously predicting the price at $600. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PANW, setting the target price at $535 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

PANW Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $535.54. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw -9.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from ZUK NIR, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $544.12 back on Jan 03. After this action, ZUK NIR now owns 757,197 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $6,529,459 using the latest closing price.

MCLAUGHLIN MARK D, the Director of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $517.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that MCLAUGHLIN MARK D is holding 0 shares at $776,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.15 for the present operating margin

+70.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -11.72. The total capital return value is set at -6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.73. Equity return is now at value -64.00, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 588.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.48. Total debt to assets is 36.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 332.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.