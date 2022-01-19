Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) went up by 13.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s stock price has collected 25.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

Is It Worth Investing in Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX :VINE) Right Now?

VINE currently public float of 0.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VINE was 2.28M shares.

VINE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 50.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.13% for Fresh Vine Wine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.62% for VINE stocks with a simple moving average of 14.40% for the last 200 days.

VINE Trading at 14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.78%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE rose by +5.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. saw 9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.