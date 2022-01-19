Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) went down by -9.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.32. The company’s stock price has collected -26.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Bird to Showcase e-Mobility Suite at CES(R) 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE :BRDS) Right Now?

BRDS currently public float of 189.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRDS was 1.24M shares.

BRDS’s Market Performance

BRDS stocks went down by -26.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.72% and a quarterly performance of -64.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.37% for Bird Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -42.11% for BRDS stocks with a simple moving average of -61.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

BRDS Trading at -48.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.75%, as shares sank -53.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS fell by -26.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -43.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.