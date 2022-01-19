A Lesson to Learn: Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) went up by 39.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.86. The company’s stock price has collected -20.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Vivos Therapeutics Announces 18X Increase in Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Testing By Vivos Dentists Using SleepImage Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VVOS) Right Now?

VVOS currently public float of 18.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVOS was 123.94K shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

VVOS stocks went down by -20.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.95% and a quarterly performance of -57.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for Vivos Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.32% for VVOS stocks with a simple moving average of -48.87% for the last 200 days.

VVOS Trading at -15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS rose by +13.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2357. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. saw -27.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.31 back on Sep 21. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 15,500 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $21,550 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 10,500 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.65 for the present operating margin

+74.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -119.81. The total capital return value is set at -85.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -199.24. Equity return is now at value -76.40, with -57.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 5.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.