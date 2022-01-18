Why FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.44. The company’s stock price has collected 2.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that FSK Prices Public Offering of $500,000,000 3.250% Notes Due 2027

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE :FSK) Right Now?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.63, which is $0.24 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of FSK was 1.53M shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

FSK stocks went up by 2.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.96% and a quarterly performance of -1.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.64% for FS KKR Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.98% for FSK stocks with a simple moving average of 3.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on June 18th of the previous year 2021.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSK reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for FSK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

FSK Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.23. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Hopkins Jerel A, who purchase 450 shares at the price of $21.61 back on Dec 09. After this action, Hopkins Jerel A now owns 4,451 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $9,724 using the latest closing price.

Goldstein Richard I, the Director of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,500 shares at $21.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Goldstein Richard I is holding 26,500 shares at $32,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.95 for the present operating margin

+22.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at -271.81. The total capital return value is set at -2.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.35.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 129.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.35. Total debt to assets is 55.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.