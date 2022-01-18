Why Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) went down by -3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $238.93. The company’s stock price has collected -6.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 15

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE :ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECL is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Ecolab Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $238.67, which is $22.64 above the current price. ECL currently public float of 285.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECL was 924.78K shares.

ECL’s Market Performance

ECL stocks went down by -6.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.74% and a quarterly performance of -1.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.76% for Ecolab Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.85% for ECL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $235 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECL reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for ECL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to ECL, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

ECL Trading at -6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.76. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw -7.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from McCormick Michael C., who sale 13,819 shares at the price of $227.37 back on Nov 29. After this action, McCormick Michael C. now owns 50,821 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $3,141,985 using the latest closing price.

Mulhere Timothy P, the EVP & PRES – GLOBAL INST of Ecolab Inc., sale 17,913 shares at $237.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Mulhere Timothy P is holding 18,967 shares at $4,253,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.50 for the present operating margin

+41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 11.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 115.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.56. Total debt to assets is 39.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.