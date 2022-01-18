The Chart for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) went down by -3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $213.65. The company’s stock price has collected -7.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/21 that Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary, Identified Technologies, Provides Clarity Around its Press Release Dated November 18th, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE :VMC) Right Now?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMC is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Vulcan Materials Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $228.30, which is $35.2 above the current price. VMC currently public float of 132.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMC was 738.40K shares.

VMC’s Market Performance

VMC stocks went down by -7.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.80% and a quarterly performance of 8.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Vulcan Materials Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.46% for VMC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $233 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMC reach a price target of $240. The rating they have provided for VMC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to VMC, setting the target price at $243 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

VMC Trading at -4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.86. In addition, Vulcan Materials Company saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Perkins Jerry F Jr, who sale 493 shares at the price of $199.04 back on Nov 23. After this action, Perkins Jerry F Jr now owns 6,115 shares of Vulcan Materials Company, valued at $98,127 using the latest closing price.

Clement David P, the Senior Vice President of Vulcan Materials Company, sale 4,000 shares at $197.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Clement David P is holding 5,266 shares at $790,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.98 for the present operating margin

+26.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vulcan Materials Company stands at +12.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.53. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), the company’s capital structure generated 61.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 31.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.