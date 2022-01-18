The Chart for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.40. The company’s stock price has collected 8.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Allison Transmission Invests in Autotech Ventures, Obtaining Unique Access to Global Mobility Startups

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ALSN) Right Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.00, which is -$1.72 below the current price. ALSN currently public float of 103.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALSN was 1.06M shares.

ALSN’s Market Performance

ALSN stocks went up by 8.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.11% and a quarterly performance of 17.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.22% for ALSN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $30 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALSN reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for ALSN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 01st, 2021.

ALSN Trading at 13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +17.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.61. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw 13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Scroggins Eric C., who sale 3,475 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Dec 16. After this action, Scroggins Eric C. now owns 25,941 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $121,625 using the latest closing price.

RABAUT THOMAS W, the Director of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., purchase 5,475 shares at $36.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that RABAUT THOMAS W is holding 9,865 shares at $200,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.66 for the present operating margin

+45.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +14.37. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.07. Equity return is now at value 51.90, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 335.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.02. Total debt to assets is 56.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.