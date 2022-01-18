Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM)

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM) went down by -8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1349.98. The company’s stock price has collected -13.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/22 that Boston Beer Stock Sinks as Guidance Is Slashed. Truly Continues to Fizzle.

Is It Worth Investing in The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE :SAM) Right Now?

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAM is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for The Boston Beer Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $588.07, which is $138.74 above the current price. SAM currently public float of 9.39M and currently shorts hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAM was 256.34K shares.

SAM’s Market Performance

SAM stocks went down by -13.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.40% and a quarterly performance of -12.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for The Boston Beer Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.14% for SAM stocks with a simple moving average of -40.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SAM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $535 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAM reach a price target of $500. The rating they have provided for SAM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Underperform” to SAM, setting the target price at $400 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

SAM Trading at -9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAM fell by -13.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $508.32. In addition, The Boston Beer Company Inc. saw -11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAM starting from Troupe Quincy B, who sale 842 shares at the price of $500.00 back on Jan 07. After this action, Troupe Quincy B now owns 4,819 shares of The Boston Beer Company Inc., valued at $421,000 using the latest closing price.

Geist John C, the Chief Sales Officer of The Boston Beer Company Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $512.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Geist John C is holding 4,452 shares at $3,074,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+48.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boston Beer Company Inc. stands at +11.03. The total capital return value is set at 29.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.21. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.95. Total debt to assets is 5.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.