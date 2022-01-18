Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Popular Inc. (BPOP)

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.65. The company’s stock price has collected 7.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Popular Announces Capital Actions

Is It Worth Investing in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ :BPOP) Right Now?

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPOP is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Popular Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.40, which is $5.87 above the current price. BPOP currently public float of 78.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPOP was 445.45K shares.

BPOP’s Market Performance

BPOP stocks went up by 7.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.47% and a quarterly performance of 24.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Popular Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.52% for BPOP stocks with a simple moving average of 26.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $107 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPOP reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for BPOP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

BPOP Trading at 18.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +24.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.46. In addition, Popular Inc. saw 20.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from MONZON GILBERTO, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $84.20 back on Nov 16. After this action, MONZON GILBERTO now owns 41,373 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $421,000 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Jorge J., the Senior VP & Comptroller of Popular Inc., sale 2,820 shares at $83.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Garcia Jorge J. is holding 9,761 shares at $235,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Popular Inc. stands at +19.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.00. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Popular Inc. (BPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 25.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.15. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.